'My soul is broken...': Ashtabula mother reeling after 4-year-old's tragic death

"She told me she loved me and missed me every two minutes. If I was standing right next to her, 'Mommy, I miss you.' I'm right here."

Just days after the death of her little girl, an Ashtabula mother, Chelsea Scarberry, shares fond memories of her 4-year-old daughter

Details of exactly what happened in the family driveway and yard are still under investigation.

"My soul is broken. My heart is broken. I'm no longer complete," said Scarberry.

The mother holds onto memories of Remingtin Krzic, created over her all too short four years of life.

"I miss her more than anything. I wish I could just take her place. I wish she was still here. It should never have happened."

Ashtabula County deputies say 26-year-old Cassandra Webster struck and killed Little Remingtin with the truck owned by Remingtin's father, Justin Krzic.

"I have not heard one word from her father except when I called him yesterday," said Scarberry.

Cassandra is the mother of one of Justin's children. She has been charged with OVI and aggravated vehicular homicide.

"She was a spitfire. She loved everything and anything. She loved animals. She loved her babies. She love pretending to be a mother. The last conversation, it was Thursday. I was making dinner and we were in the kitchen and she was walking her baby around and she was being all sassy...Now there's a big hole that can never be filled."

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.