Lucky's Food Market to host Cleveland grand opening on May 16

Lucky's Market to open in Cleveland on Wednesday, May 16. (Source: patch.com)

Say hello to Cleveland's newest healthy food stop.

Lucky's Market is a growing natural, organic and specialty market that got it's start in 2003 by two chefs in Boulder, Colorado.

The store will include a local-focused produce section, a bakery, and a fresh-made daily hot foods area.

The 22,000 square foot store will also feature a café with an outdoor seating area.

At the affordable store shoppers also have the option to sample from the beer and wine selection.

Throughout the day, Lucky's Market will have $2 drafts and $3 glasses of wine that shoppers may drink while they shop

The store opens to the public on Wednesday, May 16, in Cleveland's Edgewater neighborhood, right at the Cleveland and Lakewood West 117th border.

Beginning with a Bacon Cutting Ceremony at 10:00 a.m.

Location: 11620 Clifton Blvd. Cleveland, OH 44102

