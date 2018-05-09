Local students prepare for 'National Bike To School Day'

Time to check your kid's bike and helmet for safety, comfort (Source: WOIO)

Wednesday is the annual National Bike to School Day.

Click here to see which Ohio schools have registered to participate in National Bike to School Day.

Local drivers are asked to be extra cautious when seeing bikers, especially in school zones during arrival and dismissal times on Wednesday.

Cleveland 19 News talked with a biking expert. Here's his advice for parents:

Wear a properly fitted helmet

Wear bright colors

Ride in the flow of traffic

Use hand signals when turning and stopping

Add lights to your bike

In 2017, over 3,000 schools across the country participated in National Bike to School Day.

Share photos of your children celebrating the day with #BiketoSchoolDay on social media.

