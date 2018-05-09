Storms headed to Northeast Ohio tonight, this weekend

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A cold front will be tracking through tomorrow morning. Look for showers and storms in the area tonight.

It will be a warm night with many spots not getting out of the 60s.

Some cooler air builds in tomorrow. A few showers and storms will be around but the chance is fairly small.

Most of the day will be dry.

A very complicated forecast is coming up starting Friday. A front will set up south of Cleveland. Areas north of this front will experience chilly weather with cloud cover and the wind off of the Lake Erie.

I only have Cleveland around 53 degrees for a high Friday afternoon.

Scattered showers will be around the first half of the day with a better risk of rain and storms Friday evening.