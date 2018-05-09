Storms headed to Northeast Ohio tonight, this weekend - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Storms headed to Northeast Ohio tonight, this weekend

Posted by Jeff Tanchak, First Alert Meteorologist
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A cold front will be tracking through tomorrow morning.  Look for showers and storms in the area tonight. 

It will be a warm night with many spots not getting out of the 60s. 

Some cooler air builds in tomorrow.  A few showers and storms will be around but the chance is fairly small. 

Most of the day will be dry. 

A very complicated forecast is coming up starting Friday. A front will set up south of Cleveland.  Areas north of this front will experience chilly weather with cloud cover and the wind off of the Lake Erie. 

I only have Cleveland around 53 degrees for a high Friday afternoon. 

Scattered showers will be around the first half of the day with a better risk of rain and storms Friday evening.

