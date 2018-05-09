Police: Person of interest in murder of Utah teen may be heading to Ohio

The vehicle pictured is not that actual photo of French's car, but is similar (Source: Salt Lake City police)

Police in Salt Lake City, Utah said a man wanted for questioning in connection to the murder of a 15-year-old girl could be on the run to Cleveland.

According to police, 24-year-old Shaun French should be considered armed and dangerous. A spokesman with the Salt Lake City Police Department said French could be heading to Northeast Ohio along the I-80 corridor. Police believe French has friends in the Cleveland area that would shelter the fugitive. He also has ties to Colorado and Wyoming.

Detectives initiated the homicide investigation after the body of the teen girl, identified as Baleigh Bagshaw, was found inside a Salt Lake City home Monday afternoon.

Police say Baleigh was violently attacked after she returned home from school. She was on the phone with her mother at the time of the attack, who heard the entire incident. Her mother called a neighbor to check on Baleigh, who then called police.

An arrest warrant has been issued for unlawful sexual activity with a minor between French and Baleigh, but police have not concretely identified French as a suspect in the murder.

French is known to the Bagshaw family. He is believed to be driving a camouflage-colored 1991 Daihatsu Rocky.

