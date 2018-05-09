Go fish! Lake Metroparks to stock 13 ponds where a fishing licen - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Go fish! Lake Metroparks to stock 13 ponds where a fishing license is not required

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Facebook/Lake Metroparks) (Source: Facebook/Lake Metroparks)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Lake Metroparks system will be stocking 13 ponds with various types of fish in Lake County where a license is not required.

Beginning Wednesday, park officials will begin stocking Concord Woods Nature Park, the first of the 13 ponds across the county.

Approximately 700 pounds of large-mouth bass measuring more than 12 inches, 400 channel catfish, 400 bluegill, and 270 fathead minnows will be stocked.

Lake Metroparks offers a variety of fishing opportunities, including ponds, river, lakeshore, and stream access.

Catch and release fishing is encouraged in the Lake Metroparks system.

