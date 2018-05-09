Mentor School District to reimburse parents for canceled Discovery Tours trip to DC

The Mentor School District's Board of Education voted Tuesday night to reimburse parents the costs that were paid for a trip to Washington, D.C. that was called off with Discovery Tours.

Mentor School District's Interim Superintendent sent a letter to parents of students at Mentor's Memorial Middle School.

Dear parents and guardians of 8th grade students: I am pleased to have another update to share with you this evening regarding the cancelled 8th grade Washington, D.C. trip. In particular, this information pertains to the financial implications we've been investigating and working to get funds back to you. The Mentor Board of Education unanimously passed a resolution at tonight's board meeting to authorize the school district to reimburse you-- the parents and guardians-- for any unrecovered funds paid to Discovery Tours for the trip. We have identified sources of non-tax dollars to accomplish this undertaking. You will need to work through our Treasurer's Office to obtain a reimbursement. The procedure to do so is being developed and will be communicated with you when it is finalized. I hope you saw the email I sent this afternoon that outlines our alternative 8th grade trip plans. Thank you for your patience and continued support of Mentor Schools as we've worked together to navigate this challenge. Again, the information on what to do to obtain your reimbursement from the school district will be coming from the Treasurer's Office. Sincerely,

Bill Porter

Superintendent (Interim)

Mentor Public Schools

The eighth-graders were supposed to travel to the nation's capital with Mayfield travel company, Discovery Tours. The company has since filed for bankruptcy and is facing over 450 complaints, according to the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

Several local organizations have stepped up for the students to help them provide an experience comparable to their previously planned field trip. The Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the children at The Q for a playoff game watch party. Cedar Point also offered an overnight stay and admission to the park.

There are several other local school districts impacted by the suspension of Discovery Tours, including Chagrin Falls, North Royalton, Hudson, Solon, and Twinsburg.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.