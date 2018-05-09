Bratenahl's historic Hanna Mansion opens to the public (photos)

The doors to the Hanna Mansion will be opening for an estate sale where furnishings and antiques from a historic collection will be available for sale to the public.

The lakefront home is full of distinguished goods and museum quality paintings, including some dating back to the 18th and 19th centuries.

Beginning May 10 and lasting through May 13, the estate sale will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

List: Antiques available during the Hanna Mansion estate sale

According to a Howard Hanna real estate listing, the Hanna Mansion is 12,280 square feet. It has 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and features an in-ground pool, a wine cellar, and more. It is listed on the U.S. Department of Interior's National Register of Historic Places.

Construction for the home, which was originally created for industrialist Howard M. Hanna Jr. and his wife, was completed in 1910.

The Hanna Mansion is located at 12 West Hanna Lane, Bratenahl.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.