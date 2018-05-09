Governor Kasich signs order advancing self-driving car technology in Ohio

On Wednesday, Gov. John Kasich signed an executive order advancing autonomous vehicle technology in the state of Ohio.

Gov. Kasich appeared at Pillar Technology in Columbus Wednesday morning to sign the order alongside the Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jerry Wray.

According to the Pew Research Center, approximately 54 percent of Americans polled are worried about the future and safety of self-driving vehicles. About 56 percent of riders would not want to ride in an autonomous vehicle.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for updates on the event.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.