North Ridgeville firefighters investigating 3 arson fires

Firefighters are investigating three arson fires from early Tuesday morning.

The first fire was a bag of leaves on Nicoll Drive around 2 a.m. on May 8, according to authorities.

Minutes after that fire was put out, crews say they were called to Gail Drive for a garbage can on fire.

And, around 3 a.m. that same morning, another garbage can was set on fire on Broad Boulevard.

All three fires were quickly extinguished and North Ridgeville firefighters said there were no injuries with any of the fires.

