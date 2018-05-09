President Trump endorses Mike DeWine for Ohio governor, calls Cordray a 'socialist'

President Trump tweeted an endorsement for Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine, and said his opponent Richard Cordray was a "big failure."

Congratulations to Mike Dewine on his big win in the Great State of Ohio. He will be a great Governor with a heavy focus on HealthCare and Jobs. His Socialist opponent in November should not do well, a big failure in last job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

Attorney General DeWine beat Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor to win the Republican nomination in Tuesday's primary election by nearly 20 percent.

"Each child deserves that opportunity, to live their version of the American dream. That is what this election is all about," said DeWine Tuesday night.

On the other side of the aisle, Cordray won the Democratic nod. He formerly served as the Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. He easily defeated former U.S. Representative and Cleveland Mayor Dennis Kucinich by nearly 40 percentage points.

"Here is what we promise: We will help our homegrown businesses now and create jobs in our communities, and we will say 'yes' to progressive polices," said Cordray during his victory speech.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.