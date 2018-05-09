Another movie filming in downtown Cleveland

Another movie began filming downtown Wednesday morning.

"The Last Summer" film crews are set up on Prospect Avenue between E. 36th and E. 40th Streets. The shoot is scheduled to last until midnight.

Cleveland police have told drivers to use Carnegie as an alternate route, but businesses on Prospect Avenue are still open.

"The Last Summer" is about a group of friends who just graduated from high school and will leave for college in the fall.

The movie is expected to be released sometime in 2019.

