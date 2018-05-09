East Cleveland police looking for tips in unsolved murder of Shaw High School student

Police are asking for tips in the unsolved murder of a Shaw High School student.

Steven Swain Jr. was shot and killed on Rosedale Avenue last October, according to police.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said they found Swain lying in the street.

Swain had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports.

East Cleveland police said they believe there are at least two suspects.

One potential suspect was pulled over last week for driving a vehicle with expired plates.

After the suspect was pulled over, two guns were found in the car.

According to officers, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said one of the weapons was used to kill Swain.

East Cleveland police say the juvenile is not being cooperative and they are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.