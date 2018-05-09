Cleveland Rite Aid robbery suspect demanded cigarettes and money

According to the police report during the transaction the suspect took a handgun out of her purse. (Cleveland Police)

The Cleveland Police Department is looking for a woman accused of robbing a Rite Aid Pharmacy on Superior Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on April 21.

Police said an employee working at the register told an officer the suspect came up to the front to purchase an iced tea.

According to the police report during the transaction the suspect took a handgun out of her purse.

The employee told police the suspect told her "give me the money."

Police said the victim gave the suspect around $200 from the register.

The victim also told police the suspect said "give me some cigarettes too."

Investigators said the suspect grabbed the cigarettes.

Officers said when the suspect left the store she walked across the parking lot and entered in an unknown vehicle.

Police believe the vehicle went north on East 55th Street.

