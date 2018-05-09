Cleveland Cavaliers post video of best plays from sweep against the Raptors

The Cleveland Cavaliers posted a four-minute video of the best plays from the second round sweep against the Toronto Raptors in the 2018 NBA Playoffs. (Source AP Images)

The Cavs are still waiting to find out who the team will play in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Cleveland will play the Philadelphia 76ers or the Boston Celtics in the conference finals.

The Celtics currently lead the series 3-1, Game 5 of the series is at 8 p.m. on May 9.

Game 1 and Game 2 will of the conference finals will be played in Boston or Philly, Game 3 and Game 4 will be played at Quicken Loans Arena.

Tickets for the Game 1 watch party, Game 2 watch party, Game 3 and Game 4 can be found on the team's website.

As of 1:15 p.m. on May 9 the Cavs are the favorite to win the Eastern Conference. Las Vegas oddsmakers said the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets have better odds to win the NBA Championship.

LeBron James has made it to the NBA Finals seven years in a row.

If the Celtics win Game 5 or 6 against the Sixers, Game 1 of the conference will be on Sunday. If the 76ers win the next three games against Boston, Game 1 of the conference finals will be on Tuesday.

