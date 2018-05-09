This is why Canton should host NFL Draft

Canton is one of five finalists in the running to host the 2019 NFL Draft. (Source: WOIO)

Earlier this year, Canton was selected as a finalist for the 2019 or 2020 NFL Draft.

Among the list of potential locations were Kansas City, Tennessee, Denver and Las Vegas.

The competition is steep, but Canton officials feel pretty strongly about their case for the NFL Draft.

Canton would split the hospitality with Cleveland which would host the first two rounds of the draft from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Canton, OH: A Football Town

The Pro Football Hall of Fame resides right in the city, ingraining rich history throughout the city's architecture.

The downtown Canton Art District is another "hot spot" for tourists to roam.

Art District in Downtown Canton. pic.twitter.com/M6UzFIou21 — lauryn (@lala_laurynn) January 14, 2017

Along with the public artwork displays, the district also has over 40 art galleries and studios for locals to enjoy.

"Bring it home"

City officials chose the tagline "Bring it home," for the campaign push.

The year 2019 would be symbolic for Canton because it marks the NFL's 100th season, but 2020 has the potential to be just as special.

NFL executives are currently planning a multimillion-dollar Centennial Celebration for the NFL in Canton for Sept. 14-17, 2020.

The NFL Draft could potentially bring 3 major NFL events to Canton in a span of six months.

The clock is ticking as league officials will make decisions by Wednesday, May 23 during the spring league meeting in Atlanta.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.