Believe it or not the Cleveland Browns are favored in 2 games this upcoming season

We are still months away from the NFL season, but the Cleveland Browns are favored in two games this upcoming season. (Source WOIO)

According to CG Sportsbooks the Browns are favored to beat the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Jets.

The Browns are a 2.5-point favorite to beat the Jets on Sept. 20 and a 1-point favorite to beat the Bengals on Dec. 23.

Last year Cleveland went 0-16, the Browns are 1-31 the past two seasons.

The Browns selected quarterback Baker Mayfield with the first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Browns offensive statistics from 2017:

24th in the league in yards

22nd in the league in passing yards

18th in the league in rushing yards

32nd in the league in total points

Led the league in turnovers

Led the league in interceptions

Lost 13 fumbles

Browns special teams stats from 2017:

Did not have one kick return or punt return for a touchdown (19 teams in the NFL did not have a kick return or punt return for a td)

Last in the league in field goals made

The Browns added offensive coordinator Todd Haley and special teams coordinator Amos Jones to the team's coaching staff.

