What is being done to make sure amusement rides will be safe this summer?

Rides in Ohio are required to get an inspection and permit to operate at the beginning of every summer season.

Spot inspections also occur.

It may surprise you to learn that there are only eight full-time inspectors to keep track of the more than 4,000 rides in the state.

The Memphis Kiddie Park has been a fixture for 65 years, many of the rides are originals so maintenance is key.

Russell Wintner's father and mother started the park, so it's in his blood.

The rides have already been inspected for this year and will get surprise inspections during the summer when state mandated daily maintenance logs are reviewed.

The state also requires posted warnings on each ride that include rider responsibilities.

Russell said every ride is inspected every day at Memphis.

“It's the biggest expense we have in keeping this place going," Russell said.



The roller coaster gets particular attention as one of the faster rides at the park according to Mike Kissel who handles maintenance.

“Every year the wheels all come off, new bearings. We check a lot on there we do some non-destructive testing on the axels,” Kissel said.

Portable amusement rides that go from location to location at fairs and festivals are inspected at the start of the season, but not each time they are set up.

They only get random spot checks.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture posted an amusement ride safety fact sheet.



