Missing Highland Heights boy found unharmed in Texas

Jeremy Negrelli, 17, hasn't been seen since Saturday, May 5. (Source: Tricia DiCenso))

The mother of a missing Highland Heights boy confirmed Saturday that her son has been found in Texas.

According to Tricia DiCenso, Jeremy Negrelli, 17, is safe and is unharmed.

Highland Heights police said he was found in a residence in Brownsville,Texas with another individual around 3:45 p.m. est.

The name of the individual is not being released at this time.

There have no arrests made.

Police are still investigating the matter. Arrangements are currently being made for Jeremy's return home.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals joined the investigation this week to track down the minor, who reportedly ran away to unite with a boyfriend from Canada that no one had ever met.

Negrelli vanished after work on May 5, and alarm intensified over the boy's disappearance given the suspicious person he was trying to meet.

Return to Cleveland 19 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.