Peek behind the scenes of Aladdin at Playhouse Square (video tour)

Aladdin has come to Playhouse Square.

Aladdin swept into an exotic world of daring and adventure in Playhouse Square May 2, and continues until May 27 at KeyBank State Theatre for a limited engagement.

Production Stage Manager Michael McGoff offered a behind-the-scenes tour of the production that features 27 actors and 38 ½ tons of scenery.

Aladdin was adapted from the Academy Award winning Disney film and folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights.”



Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.