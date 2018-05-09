Terminal Tower glows red to highlight Cleveland Hunger Network's noble mission

The Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland helps support 75 food service sites across the county.

It served about 4 million meals to thousands of people last year, almost a third were children under 18.

On Wednesday night, to promote the organization's good work, the Terminal Tower is turning red.

To help raise funds for its ongoing initiatives, the network will host its 30th Annual Run/Walk for Hunger on Saturday, May 12.

"People don't realize that many of the people that we serve at our sites are working. They're working poor and they still can't make ends meet. So, they need help from month to month to keep enough food on the table. So, yeah, it's a big need," said Jennifer Scofield, The Hunger Network CEO.

