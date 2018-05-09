Grafton fire officials nix 80-year-old festival; new event in the works

For more than 80 years, the Firemen's Festival marched through the Village of Grafton, but now, the parade is no more.

The Grafton Village Firemen's Association announced Wednesday evening that the longstanding festival would be discontinued.

The Grafton Village Firemens Association has discontinued the Memorial Dayweekend Firemens Festival. We would like to thank each and every person that made the last 81 years a success. Though change is hard it is also very exciting...

However, Grafton fire officials also stated a new event would be coming soon, and asked residents to stay tuned.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.