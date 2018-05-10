Familiar foe: Cavaliers, Celtics face off in Eastern Conference Finals

The stage is set for a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference Finals, but both the Cavaliers and Celtics look a little different this time around.

Cleveland swept the No. 1 seed Toronto Raptors in four games during Round 2 of the 2018 NBA Playoffs, earning a spot to contend for the Eastern Conference Championship for the fourth year in a row.

The Celtics enter the Conference Finals as the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, knocking off the Philadelphia 76ers in five games during the second round.

The NBA released the schedule for the Eastern Conference Finals:

Game 1: Cleveland at Boston, Sunday, May 13. 3:30 p.m.

Game 2: Cleveland at Boston, Tuesday, May 15. 8:30 p.m.

Game 3: Boston at Cleveland, Saturday, May 19. 8:30 p.m.

Game 4: Boston at Cleveland, Monday, May 21. 8:30 p.m.

*If necessary*

Game 5: Cleveland at Boston, Wednesday, May 23. 8:30 p.m.

Game 6: Boston at Cleveland, Friday, May 25. 8:30 p.m.

Game 7: Cleveland at Boston, Sunday, May 27. 8:30 p.m.

The two teams met last year with the Cavs knocking Boston out of the 4-1 series. Since then, Cleveland overhauled part of the roster, sending now-injured Kyrie Irving to the Celtics in exchange for point guard Isaiah Thomas. Neither star will have any impact on this year's series.

LeBron James on return to Eastern Conference Finals: 'It's all you can ask for'

During the 2017-18 regular season, the Cavaliers topped the Celtics two-out-of-three times.

The winner will move to the NBA Finals to face either the Houston Rockets or Golden State Warriors.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.