Northeast Ohio weather: Noticeably cooler

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A cold front came through this afternoon and you'll notice the difference in temperature tonight as we turn noticeably cooler. I'm going to keep it dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Tomorrow will be dry during the day as well but quite a bit cooler than what we have been seeing. Lakeshore areas will not get out of the 50s. A complicated setup this weekend. We have a front bisecting Northern Ohio with waves of rain and storms along it. It won't be raining all the time but this front will be active. Temperatures north of this front will not make it out of the 50s Saturday. The temperatures could be above 70 degrees south of the front. The challenge is where does this thing establish itself. Regardless...everybody will see waves of storms. The threat of heavy rain will be there through the weekend and possibly some severe storms. Pay attention to the weather closely this weekend and keep an eye on the radar if you are headed out.