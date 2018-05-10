Stark County trucking company donates nearly 40,000 pounds of cucumbers

A Northeast Ohio trucking company found itself in a bit of a pickle.

Freightway Transportation Services, located about 10 miles west of Canton, acquired 40,000 pounds of cucumbers after the vegetable load was refused because the boxes were shifting during shipping.

According to a Facebook post, the company wanted to donate the cucumbers to food banks in Northeast Ohio, but the local agencies refused the load because they didn't have the manpower to unload the "cukes."

To get rid of the veggies, Freightway opened the load up to the public, inviting local residents to come take as many cucumbers as then can.

"Please let us know if anyone wants to come fill up a bag, a box, or a truck," the company wrote on Facebook.

Freightway Transportation says there are still some cucumbers left. They facility is located at 2275 Manchester Road NW in North Lawrence. Visit to pick up a load or volunteer unloading cucumbers to others from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.