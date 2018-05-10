Garden expert offers tips to creating top-notch yards

A cooler start to spring has many people playing catch up when it comes to home and garden projects.

Lance Walheim, a lawn and garden expert with BioAdvanced, spoke to Cleveland 19 News about ways to make sure your yard is in tip-top shape. Walheim is also the author of “Roses for Dummies” and “Lawn Care for Dummies”.

Walheim offered tips for having a lush lawn, adding color through instant flower pots and roses, preventing mistakes when planting trees and reducing the number of ticks and misquotes from coming onto property.

