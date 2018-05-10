Cleveland's east side: Police investigate homicide, 2 other shoo - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland's east side: Police investigate homicide, 2 other shootings overnight

Detectives from the Cleveland Police Department are investigating a string of shootings overnight, including one incident that turned deadly.

According to police, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound near the intersection of East 140th Street and St. Clair Avenue at approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics and the medical examiner.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the arm in the 12800 block of Benwood Avenue just before midnight Wednesday.

He was taken to University Hospitals for treatment.

A third shooting occurred near the intersection of East 120th Avenue and Dove Avenue at approximately 1:30 a.m.

The 26-year-old male victim was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital.

Police have not said if the three incidents are connected. No arrests have been made in connection to the shootings.

