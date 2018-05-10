Recovering addicts, family of victims lost to opiates rally ahead of opioid lawsuit talks

A group of people who have been directly impacted by the opioid epidemic rallied in front of downtown Cleveland's courthouse to demand more money from opioid manufacturers to prevent further drug abuse tragedies.

The protesters hope that, with more money from the drug manufactures, more lives can be saved. In 2016, 42,000 Americans died from the effect of opiate-related drugs.

Based on new data from the Drug Enforcement Agency, communities from across in the country involved in over 600 cases are either adding or removing drug companies from the lawsuits depending on how the companies fueled the epidemic.

The federal judge held an open-court session as settlement talks resumed Thursday morning.

