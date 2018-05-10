Cleveland Metroparks water taxi free for the 2018 season

The eLCee2 will be freefor the 2018 season (Source: Cleveland Metroparks Facebook)

For the second year in a row, the Cleveland Metroparks water taxi that operates between the East and West Bank of the Flats will be free to passengers.

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal Cleveland was generous enough to provide free service to passengers on-board the eLCee2 water taxi.

“ArcelorMittal Cleveland is pleased to partner with Cleveland Metroparks again this year to offer free rides on the eLCee2 water taxi. Our hope is that every person who boards the water taxi gains an appreciation for the unique asset that the Cuyahoga River is to our community – a working river serving the local economy, a place for sport and recreation, and a precious ecosystem we are all responsible for protecting,” said Mike Madar, vice president and general manager, ArcelorMittal Cleveland.

The 26-foot canopied yacht can accommodate 17 passengers and up to four bicycles. It is also ADA accessible and dog friendly.

"Cleveland Metroparks is constantly seeking opportunities to expand connections and enhance access to trails and green space." said Cleveland Metroparks CEO, Brian M. Zimmerman.

Beginning Sunday, May 13, the eLCee2 water taxi operates:

Friday: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

During the 2017 water taxi season, ridership totaled more than 47,000 passengers, which is an increase of more than 50 percent.

