These are the best and worst days to buy gas in Northeast Ohio

If you've ever booked a flight online you might know there are certain days of the week that are better to find cheaper flights.

Can the same be true for filling up at the gas pump in Northeast Ohio?

According to GasBuddy, the crowd sourced app for finding good gas prices, the answer is yes.

GasBuddy analyzed prices at the pump from January to March in 2018 and found there is a pattern of days when you should and shouldn't fill up.

"Though there is variation in daily gas prices across different states, the consensus is that the earlier motorists fill-up during the week, the better,” says Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

According to the research Ohio follows the national trend, where Thursday is the worst day to buy gas and Monday is the best.

As to why there are some days better than others the answer comes down to usage.

Gas stations know there will be more weekend travel and might inch up prices, only to drop them after the weekend is over.

