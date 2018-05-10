64-year-old man fights off home invasion suspect

Sheriff deputies say a 64-year-old man fought with a suspect who had broken into his neighbor's Painevsille Township home.

According to Lake County Sheriff Daniel Dunlap, Thomas Jones wrestled the attacker to the ground and held him on the ground until deputies arrived.

Deputies say the suspect, Bobby Collier, broke into a home on Bellvue Drive around midnight on May 10.

Collier, 30, ran into the bedroom of a young mom and said someone was trying to kill him.

The mom and her kids, ages 5 and 7, were able to run across the street to Jones's home.

Jones then let the mom and kids inside the house and fought with Jones on the porch.

Jones and Collier suffered minor injuries.

Deputies say Collier appeared to be under the influence of an unknown drug and transported him to Tri-Point Hospital for a medical evaluation.

After Collier was released, he was taken to the Lake County Jail and charged with aggravated burglary, burglary, assault, criminal damaging and aggravated trespass.

Deputies add Collier also had an active warrant for his arrest for a parole violation.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.