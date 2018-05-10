Police looking for Akron mom's boyfriend after her son accidentally shoots himself with suspect's gun

The Akron Police Department signed warrants for 35-year-old Richard Allen Horton. He is wanted for endangering children, having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence. (Source Akron Police)

The Akron Police Department said around 3:30 p.m. on May 9 a 10-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the left foot while at home on Homestead Street.

Police said the victim was transported by his mother to Akron Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said the mother of the victim told police the boy was with his two siblings when he found the gun in the house that belonged to the mom's boyfriend.

Authorities said one of the siblings called the mother who was taking another sibling to work.

The mother came back home and took the child to the hospital, police said.

Police signed warrants for 35-year-old Richard Allen Horton.

He is wanted for endangering children, having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 330-375-2490.

