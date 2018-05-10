Check out the art, graffiti runners along the Cleveland Marathon route will see (photos/video)

Art and runners will cross paths for the Cleveland Marathon.

When 15,000 to 18,000 soles hit the Cleveland pavement for the Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon Sunday, May 20, arts and architecture may be the last thing on many runner’s minds. But, while on the road for 26.2 miles those tired eyeballs may need a break from the pace.

RELATED: Watch the Cleveland Marathon live here

Whether it’s the 10-story-tall LeBron James banner that adorns the Sherwin-Williams headquarters across from Quicken Loans arena, which will throw a shadow over the start of the race.

Or, the regional icon Free Stamp located in Willard Park at East 9th Street and Lakeside Avenue

For inspiration athletes can look to Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown’s statue located at Erieside Avenue and Alfred Lerner Way.

Or, gather strength from 1936 gold medalist Jessie Owens. Owens won four gold medals and set three world records that year.

RELATED: A look back at the history of the Cleveland Marathon (photos)

The statue was installed in 1982 in Fort Washington Park at the intersection of West 3rd Street. and West Lakeside Avenue.

Public art dots the 2018 marathon course including murals, historic and modern architecture, and the recently installed Cleveland Script signs celebrating Cleveland.

Runners may want to stop for a selfie at the Tremont Abbey Avenue overlook that provides a full view of the city.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.