Akron man arrested for shutting down government websites

The Cleveland Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation said an Akron man has been arrested for shutting down government websites.

The FBI said 32-year-old James Robinson was charged in federal court.

He is accused of shutting down websites for the city of Akron and the Akron Police Department back in August of 2017.

Robinson has been charged with:

knowingly causing the transmission of a program, information, code and command and as a result of such conduct, intentionally causing damage to a protected computer.

