Cuts mean larger class sizes in Parma

Julian lives in Parma, where the school board just passed massive cuts.

They will try to find more than $9 million in savings over two years. Most of that will come from salaries.

In total, 67 staff positions in total will be cut, including 45 teachers.

That means more students in every classroom.



“We are weighing our options to see what would be best. My wife was home schooled, so that might be an option,” said Julian’s dad, Chris Mattetic.



The Ohio Department of Education says there should be one teacher for every 25 students kindergarten through fourth grade. The head of the teacher's union says some kindergarten classes already have more than 30 students.



“It's difficult to give students individual, one on one attention that they need when you have growing class sizes,” said Jeff Wensing, a Parma math teacher, and the President of the Parma Educator’s Association.

There are 780 teachers in the district. Wensing explains they will lose some teachers through attrition, but some will be let go.



“You are going to lose quality educators that you have taken the time to train, who will say I'm next on the chopping block,” Wensing said.



Michelle Kremzar has a 13-year-old son in the district and says it was a factor in her decision to move out of state.



“With everything happening in the district, I decided it was time to move back home,” Kremzar said.

