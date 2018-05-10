Ride adjustments will increase wait times for Steel Vengeance coaster at Cedar Point

Ride adjustments will increase wait times for the Steel Vengeance coaster at Cedar Point for the time being. (Source Facebook)

Cedar Point said the coaster will be running with one train while adjustments are made.

The amusement park has removed Steel Vengeance from Fast Lane Plus.

This is the world's first "hyper-hybrid" roller coaster, meaning it combines a smooth steel track set atop a wooden structure and reaches a height of 200 feet.

Cedar Point says this ride shatters 10 world records, including tallest, fastest and longest hybrid roller coaster.

