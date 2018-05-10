Malley's Chocolates website hacked, thousands of customers affected

A widespread hack affecting thousands of Malley's Chocolates customers was announced Thursday as the company has begun notifying affected shoppers.

According to Mike Malley, the Brook Park candy company's co-owner, 3,453 credit and debit card numbers were stolen two weeks before Easter.

The data breach affected consumers who made purchases online, not those who bought items in one of Malley's 23 Northeast Ohio stores.

Malley's became aware of the situation after customers began calling in and reporting cases of fraud on their respective cards.

Forensic and IT consultants have fixed the issues and tested the site's security.

Mike Malley reports the hack was likely in progress for only two to three days before management discovered the breach and shut the site down.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.