Lakewood police rescue baby ensnared in high-speed getaway (body cam video)

Lakewood police rescue 16-month-old that became ensnared in escape attempt. (Source: Lakewood Police Department)

On Monday, a psych patient escaped from MetroHealth hospital, ran into a running car with a 16-month-old inside, and fled.

The suspect, Travis Lee Burke, 23, sped away from Woodbridge Avenue following the car theft and raced to Lakewood where he ditched the car and baby.

Minutes later, Lakewood police officers rushed to the scene and rescued the child.

The infant was crying, but unharmed.

Burke was arrested Monday evening, still in a hospital gown, at East 55th Street in Cleveland.

Authorities don't suspect Burke intentionally took the child during the impromptu car theft.

