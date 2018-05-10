Indians' Lindor slides head first into costly bet, loses hair (video)

Francisco Lindor bids farewell to his trademark cut after losing a big bet. (Source: Twitter) CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
Francisco Lindor's raised hair with its trademark blonde streak is no more.
That's right, the Cleveland Indians shortstop let a team of Montverde, Fla. teenagers cut it off, after the MLB all-star lost a big bet.
Lindor was sure the baseball team of his former school, Montverde Academy, wouldn't go undefeated -- so much so that he pledged to let the ballplayers shave his head if he was proved wrong.
Well, his team went 25-0, so Lindor traveled to Florida for an impromptu haircut.
Watch the amateur barber shop cut below:
