Indians' Lindor slides head first into costly bet, loses hair (video)

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Francisco Lindor bids farewell to his trademark cut after losing a big bet. (Source: Twitter) Francisco Lindor bids farewell to his trademark cut after losing a big bet. (Source: Twitter)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Francisco Lindor's raised hair with its trademark blonde streak is no more.

That's right, the Cleveland Indians shortstop let a team of Montverde, Fla. teenagers cut it off, after the MLB all-star lost a big bet.

Lindor was sure the baseball team of his former school, Montverde Academy, wouldn't go undefeated -- so much so that he pledged to let the ballplayers shave his head if he was proved wrong.

Well, his team went 25-0, so Lindor traveled to Florida for an impromptu haircut.

Watch the amateur barber shop cut below:

