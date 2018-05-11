With gas prices rising, here are 3 simple ways to save at the pump

Gas prices are going up, but according to Gas Buddy, there are some simple steps that drivers can take to save money.

Bad Habits: Nearly 80 percent of drivers said they regularly fill-up at one gas station and 38 percent say they use that station because it’s convenient, not because it has the best price.

Not all gas stations have the same gas prices. Check other pumps in the area for potentially lower prices.

Choosing an Easy Route: Drivers said location is the main reason they choose a station, not price. Sixteen percent said their decision was based on how easy it is to get in and out.

Drivers said location is the main reason they choose a station, not price. Sixteen percent said their decision was based on how easy it is to get in and out. Running on Empty: Approximately 19 percent fill up when they see a station with a good price. Approximately 65 percent wait until they have a quarter of a tank left or the gas light comes on.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.