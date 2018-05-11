Update: 7-month-old boy in Massillon has been found, grandmother in police custody

Update: The 7-month-old child who was reported missing Thursday morning has been found safe, according to Massillon police.

Police say the boy and his grandmother Angela Ferguson were found at approximately 4 a.m. Friday sitting on a street curb in the southwest side of the city.

According to police, the boy was last seen Thursday morning with his grandmother Angela Ferguson.

Malachi is described as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes.

His grandmother is known to drive a teal, 1993 Ford Taurus with Ohio license plate number HEE7726.

Detectives are still gathering information to determine why the two went missing.

Police did not release any information regarding potential charges against the grandmother, but she is in custody.

