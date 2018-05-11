'affoGATO Cat Cafe' is coming to Cleveland

Cleveland is getting its own cat cafe. "affoGATO Cat Cafe" will be opening in the Tremont neighborhood.

The first-of-a-kind space in Cleveland is for people to relax, study, work, and enjoy a cup of coffee, all while surrounded by felines.

"We provide a safe and fun environment for cats to play, cuddle, and explore. Shower them with love commitment-free, or adopt your furever friend!"

According to the cat cafe website, some of the benefits include:

Gets cats out of cages and into a fun, open space with lots of playtime and snuggling.

Cats that don’t photograph well can meet potential adopters face-to-face.

More cats can be rescued! When we host a cat, it frees up a space in our source shelter.

Cats are good for your health and happiness! Studies show that they can reduce stress, heart issues, loneliness, and can even help you recover from grief more quickly.

The cats will be shared from the Cleveland Animal Protective League.

Renovations, which include new furniture and toys and guests and cats, will begin in June. The location is expected to open shortly after that.

The cat cafe will be located at the corner of Starkweather Avenue and Professor Avenue.

