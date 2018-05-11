Man found shot to death in city of East Cleveland

East Cleveland police and state investigators are processing the scene of a fatal shooting.

According to the East Cleveland Police Department, officers responded for reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of Charles Road just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police found Anthony Ryan Haas suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Haas was taken to University Hospital for treatment where he died from his injuries.

The Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Identification assisted with the homicide investigation.

Police did not provide any suspect information.

Contact the East Cleveland Police Department's Detective Bureau at 216-451-1234 if you have any information regarding the fatal shooting.

