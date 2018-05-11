Moms get in free at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Mother's Day

Take mom to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Sunday free of admission to celebrate Mother's Day.

Moms can visit the zoo for free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, courtesy of Wayside Furniture. Kids age 2-years-old or younger also are admitted into the Metroparks Zoo without charge.

Several animals at the zoo will also be celebrating Mother's Day. Check out the baby rhinoceros, baby otters, baby giraffe, and their moms on exhibit.

