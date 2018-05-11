Ohio state troopers seize nearly $4 million worth of heroin, meth during traffic stop

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confiscated approximately 110 pounds of heroin and methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

According to the OSHP, troopers stopped a rented 2018 Penske truck for following too close violation on I-70 in Guernsey County on May 9 at 10:30 a.m.

A drug-sniffing canine indicated suspicions in the vehicle, prompting a probably cause search.

Troopers found heroin and methamphetamine valued at approximately $3.7 million.

Ashley Tramonte, 27-years-old of North Carolina, was jailed and charged with felonious possession of a controlled substance and trafficking in drugs.

Tramonte faces up to 20 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

