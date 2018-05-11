Cleveland 19 Surprises Local Mom with Makeover

Cleveland 19 surprised two lucky moms with a free makeover from Vedas Salon in Cleveland, in honor of Mother's Day. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland 19 surprised two lucky moms with a free makeover from Vedas Salon in Cleveland, in honor of Mother's Day. (Source: WOIO)

Mother's Day is Sunday and those of us at Cleveland 19 thought the best way to salute a few of them was to treat them to a day at the spa.

Nichole Vrsansky went along as an unsuspecting mom, and her daughter, were treated to a makeover.



Like many moms, Tabitha Styskel doesn't get much time for herself.



"I haven't had my hair done since August of last year," says Tabitha Styskel.



She had to use her lunch break just to fit in this interview. Styskel has two young boys. They have preschool, soccer and tee ball, plus she works full time.

She even has to share Mother's Day because it's her son's birthday, too.



"I'll probably be overshadowed," says Styskel.



So when Styskel's mom, Laura Brewer, saw the Cleveland 19 Facebook post about nominating a mom for a makeover, Brewer entered her right away.

She was thrilled to find out her daughter was picked: "Oh it's gonna be fabulous. She deserves it," said Brewer.



What Brewer didn't know, is, Cleveland 19 and Vedas Salon is surprising her with a makeover, too.

"Oh great! I really need that!" said Brewer.



All right ladies, let the pampering begin!

"We wanted to make sure they had a little bit of pampering," said Vedas Salon Co-Owner Tammy Polenz.

Vedas Salon opened last week above the Marriott Downtown. They are treating the two to hair, makeup and pedicures.

And now for the final reveal!

Happy Mother's Day Tabitha and Laura!

