Best selfie ever? Pack of dogs at Ohio boarding facility pose for photo

More than three dozen canines at a doggie day care in Ohio posed for a photograph that looks like it was taken by a dog with a selfie stick.

A black dog with his tongue hanging out is at the center of the picture shared on Facebook by Go Fetch Dog Daycare and Boarding in Loveland, Ohio. The dog is surrounded by nearly 40 others with their attention on the camera.

The dogs were called "a bunch of goofballs" on the Facebook post.

Loveland is a approximately 25 miles northeast of Cincinnati.

