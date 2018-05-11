Shawn Grate back in court for sexually violent predator hearing (graphic)

Convicted serial killer Shawn Grate is due back in court Friday morning for a hearing on his sexually violent predator specifications.

Grate, who was found guilty of eight counts on Monday, including aggravated murder, is scheduled to appear at 10 a.m. in front of an Ashland County Common Pleas Judge Ron Forsthoefel. He previously reached a plea deal on 15 other charges, including rape and abuse of a corpse.

Grate told police in a videotaped confession that he murdered Elizabeth Griffith and Stacey Stanley.

Monday's verdict came less than four hours after deliberations started. The jury heard eight days of testimony during Grate's murder trial.

Grate faces the death penalty or life in prison in connection with the murder charges. His sentencing is scheduled for May 18.

