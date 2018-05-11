Avon police are looking for owner of 2 puppies found Friday morning

Avon police are looking for the owner of two female puppies that were found on Schwartz Park Road on Friday morning.

Police say the two were found by the city of Avon's Parks and Recreation Department.

One of the dogs is a golden, cream color. The other is black, brown, and white.

Both dogs appear to be skinny. Police were able to provide dog food to the puppies.

If the dogs look familiar or if you know where they belong, please contact the Avon Police Department at 440-934-1234.

