Prom Promise: 3rd grade students write letters to Westlake seniors about driving drunk

A group of local elementary school students just wrote a batch of letters to high school seniors..

The goal of the letters was to encourage them to stay safe at prom next weekend and to not drink and drive.

When these boys put their pencils to paper, they were direct and to the point.

"I want you to make good choices at prom like not drinking alcohol," wrote Colin Gamiere.

"Please don't drink and drive and take drugs, you could kill yourself or somebody else," wrote Grant Campbell.

The third graders at Dover Elementary wrote letters to Westlake High School seniors as they get ready to head to prom next weekend.

It's a promise they hope they'll take seriously.

"The younger kids want them to be safe at prom and actually do it," said Colin.

The principal at Westlake High School says younger students have been exchanging letters with the seniors for more than 25 years and the older students look forward to it.

"Kids our age kind of forget that we're all just kids and can make bad choices trying to act like adults when we're just 18 years old," said Steve Brewer.

The goal is for the students to remain alcohol- and drug-free during the festivities.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, approximately 300 teens have died in alcohol-related traffic accidents during prom weekends over the past several years.

Statistics show that roughly one-third of alcohol-related teen traffic fatalities occur between April and June, the peak of prom and graduation season.

The boys teacher, Rachel Meyrose, says it's never too early to start these conversations to not drink and drive.

"I think when we started talking about the things that can happen, I think it made them more sad that someone would make that choice," she said.

And the boys say they can't wait to go to prom.

"I'm gonna try to remember, not to do any of that stuff, not to drink alcohol or drugs, drink water or pop," said Grant.

Several police departments around Northeast Ohio are having sobriety checkpoints this weekend to keep kids safe during this prom and graduation season.

